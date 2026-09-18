Pashinyan seeks Russian help to expand Yerevan metro

Armenia needs Russian expertise in metro construction to implement a project for a new metro station in Yerevan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan explained his statement from two weeks ago about his intention to sign a contract for the construction of the new Achapnyak metro station in Yerevan exclusively with Russian metro construction companies.

He stressed that a comprehensive economic analysis of the possible options had shown that Russian companies were the best and most cost-effective contractors for Armenia to expand the Yerevan metro.

“Based on the parameters we have set and those used to build the metro in the past, we need Russia’s assistance to ensure that the Achapnyak station is built and that we can move forward with further development,”

- Nikol Pashinyan said.