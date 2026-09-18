Flooding expected in Sochi after record rainfall

September 19 set a new rainfall record in Sochi. Heavy rains are expected to continue until midnight, raising the risk of rivers overflowing their banks.

Sochi city authorities warned residents and tourists about a high risk of flooding in areas near rivers due to heavy rainfall throughout the day, which set a new local precipitation record. Authorities advised people to avoid spending time near river mouths in the coming period.

“Sochi received a record amount of rainfall, over 100 mm. Several reports of fallen trees were received by the emergency dispatch service, and the consequences are already being addressed. Water accumulation has been observed in urban areas,”

- Sochi city authorities informed.

While river levels did not raise concerns during the day, forecasters now expect that continued heavy rains until midnight could cause flooding in some Sochi rivers.

In response, all city services are operating in an enhanced mode. Sochi’s infrastructure is functioning normally, and local disruptions are being addressed immediately.