EU has no plans to resume Türkiye accession talks

The EU does not intend to restart negotiations on Türkiye's membership bid, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated ahead of her visit to Ankara.

At the same time, Kos clarified, the EU needs a new approach to relations with Türkiye's.

"My visit to Ankara is aimed at restoring trust and finding ways to make our economic relations more beneficial for both sides",



Marta Kos said.

The European Commissioner outlined the key goal of her visit as establishing a "strong partnership" with Türkiye.

Additionally, the European Commission is set to present a study titled "Advancing the Interregional Cooperation Agenda", which will address collaboration with Türkiye, Central European nations, and South Caucasus countries.