Earthquake strikes Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan border overnight

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck the border area between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan overnight, the Kyrgyz Institute of Seismology reported.

"At 1:59 a.m. local time (10:59 p.m. Moscow time) on July 10, 2026, the seismic station of the Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan recorded an earthquake with an epicenter magnitude of 4.0 on the 12-point MSK-64 scale, a magnitude of 4.3, and an energy class of 10.2",

the institute said in a statement.

The epicenter was located on the border of the two countries in the Talas Ala-Too Range, 30 kilometers southwest of the Kyrgyz village of Kok-Sai and 75 kilometers from Taraz, Kazakhstan, RIA Novosti reported.

Residents of populated areas in Kyrgyzstan felt tremors of approximately 2.5 intensity on the Richter scale, the institute said.