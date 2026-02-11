Erdogan calls for open dialogue between Turkey and Greece

Türkiye and Greece should maintain open dialogue and deepen cooperation as they face shared regional challenges, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said following talks with visiting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"As two neighbors, I believe it is important to maintain open channels of dialogue based on a spirit of cooperation," Erdogan said.

According to him, Ankara aims to raise bilateral trade with Greece from $7 billion last year to $10 billion, underlining the economic pillar of the relationship.

The Turkish president said he and Mitsotakis discussed their positions on the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean "openly and sincerely," adding that despite the complexity of disputes, they are not irresolvable under international law.

Both leaders agreed on the need to act with "historical responsibility" regarding minorities, Erdogan said, adding that he expects the Turkish minority in northeast Greece's Western Thrace to fully benefit from religious freedoms and educational opportunities.