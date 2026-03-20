Erdoğan wishes peace to all humanity on Novruz

Today, on the occasion of the bright spring holiday of Nowruz, the Turkish leader wished for the arrival of long-awaited peace throughout the world.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan published a video greeting on the occasion of the spring holiday of Nowruz, in which he wished all human civilization peace. The recording was shown at a Nowruz celebration in Gaziantep Province.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate our brothers and sisters from different countries on this spring holiday. I hope that Nowruz Bayram, as a symbol of nature's rebirth, will bring peace, tranquility, and prosperity to our country, our ancient land, and all humanity,”

– Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.