Vestnik Kavkaza

Erdoğan wishes peace to all humanity on Novruz

Реджеп Тайип Эрдоган
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, on the occasion of the bright spring holiday of Nowruz,  the Turkish leader wished for the arrival of long-awaited peace throughout the world.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan published a video greeting on the occasion of the spring holiday of Nowruz, in which he wished all human civilization peace. The recording was shown at a Nowruz celebration in Gaziantep Province.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate our brothers and sisters from different countries on this spring holiday. I hope that Nowruz Bayram, as a symbol of nature's rebirth, will bring peace, tranquility, and prosperity to our country, our ancient land, and all humanity,”

– Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

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