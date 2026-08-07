Azerbaijan sets transit traffic record

More than 9 million tonnes of cargo were transported through Azerbaijan in the first seven months of the year, setting a five‑year record, the country's transport ministry said.

The volume rose by almost 12% year‑on‑year, with cargo flows on the East‑West corridor increasing by 16% and the rise on the North‑South route amounting to 14%.

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov attributed the growth to both technological improvements in the logistics system and the geopolitical situation, which has raised the importance of transit routes through Azerbaijan.