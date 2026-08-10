Moscow urges Yerevan to settle EU referendum issue by December

Moscow has once again insisted that Armenia should decide whether to hold a referendum on remaining part of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) or pursuing EU membership, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin warned that Yerevan should settle the matter before winter, as the leaders of the EAEU member states are due to meet in December to discuss further steps regarding Armenia.

"It is obvious that if the call for a referendum is ignored by that time, the leaders will take this fact into consideration when deciding on further joint steps," Galuzin said.

The diplomat referred to a joint statement issued on May 29 by the presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, which called on Armenia to hold a referendum on whether to join the EU or stay in the EAEU. The document said the vote should be held as soon as possible, though no exact date was set, TASS reported.