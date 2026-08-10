Israel acknowledges talks underway on all main fronts

Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Eyal Zamir has acknowledged that negotiations are currently underway "on all major fronts" and called this an achievement of the Israeli military, according to an army statement.

"The IDF is a combat-ready army, and we are participating in a large-scale, protracted operation on several fronts. Currently, diplomatic negotiations are underway on all major fronts, and this is the result of IDF’s historical achievements. We are well prepared for defense, and at the same time we maintain the readiness and ability to immediately return to intensive combat operations," Zamir told a meeting attended by head of the Central Command (CENTCOM) of the U.S. Armed Forces, Admiral Brad Cooper.

Cooper "spoke about the deep strategic partnership between the Israel Defense Forces and the U.S. armed forces, which has repeatedly proven its effectiveness during operations," IDF said.

Zamir "thanked Cooper for the close cooperation and presented him with a commemorative badge."