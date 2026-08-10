Armenia interested in Azerbaijani gas

Yerevan is working to diversify gas supplies, and imports from Azerbaijan are being considered as an option, member of Armenia's parliament from the ruling Civil Contract party Sarkis Khandanyan said.

The lawmaker stressed the importance of diversification in this area.

Khandanyan noted that during the latest visit of Armenia's minister of territorial administration and Infrastructure to Iran, the possibility of increasing gas supplies from the Islamic Republic was discussed.

The MP also drew attention to the potential for securing supplies of "blue gold" from Azerbaijan.

He recalled that the TRIPP project (Trans-Regional Infrastructure and Peace Project, also referred to as the Zangezur corridor or "Trump Route") envisages the construction of a 42‑km gas pipeline through Armenian territory. This would enable gas deliveries from mainland Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and then onward to Turkey.