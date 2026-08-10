IRGC describes features of Iranian missiles

The Iranian Armed Forces now possess ballistic missiles with advanced capabilities, including the ability to alter their trajectories after launch to evade enemy air defenses, according to spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Mohebi.

"The capabilities of our missiles have evolved significantly. They are no longer simply launched from one point and land at another. Our missiles are guided, and some can even change their course mid-flight to maneuver around enemy air defense systems," Mohebi said.

According to him, even when a missile is initially assigned a specific target, its course can be adjusted during its trajectory to engage secondary objectives.

Mohebi further highlighted that modern warfare has become a battlefield of technological innovation, where nations compete through advancements in science and artificial intelligence.