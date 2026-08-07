Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports grow 18 percent this year

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports grow 18 percent this year
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan's non‑oil exports rose by 18% in the first seven months of the year, reaching $2.5 billion, the Centre for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication reported.

Sugar exports showed the strongest growth, increasing 2.6‑fold, while cotton yarn shipments rose nearly 82%. Exports of animal fats and oils grew by almost 40%, and tea exports increased by nearly 20%.

Aluminium and aluminium‑based products also climbed 40%. In total, agricultural and agro‑industrial exports amounted to nearly $900 million in January-July.

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