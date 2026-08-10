New heads of IRGC and IRGC Navy appointed in Iran

Gen. Ali Abdollahi, the former head of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, has been appointed chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces by an executive order signed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Kiyumars Heidari, who previously served as the commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Forces, will become his deputy.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei appointed Ahmad Vahidi to the post of the IRGC commander-in-chief. The same decree also appoints Mostafa Izadi as his deputy.

Khamenei also appointed Ali Azmaei commander of the IRGC Navy, succeeding slain Alireza Tangsiri.

Former IRGC Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour, former Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousaviand IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admi. Alireza Tangsiri, along with Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani were killed on February 28, on the first day of the U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran.