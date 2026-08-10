Iran to consider new law on Strait of Hormuz

A new bill on the management of the Strait of Hormuz will be submitted to the Iranian Majlis in less than two weeks, member of the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Abolfazl Zohrevand said.

"I think that in less than two weeks, after receiving all expert opinions, this draft will be fully ready for presentation at a plenary session [of parliament]," Abolfazl Zohrevand said.

The lawmaker noted that the bill is currently on the agenda of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and is undergoing expert review, TASS reported.

On August 9, the Iranian state broadcaster reported that the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission had approved a new bill on the management of the Strait of Hormuz.