Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran to consider new law on Strait of Hormuz

Iran to consider new law on Strait of Hormuz
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A new bill on the management of the Strait of Hormuz will be submitted to the Iranian Majlis in less than two weeks, member of the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Abolfazl Zohrevand said.

"I think that in less than two weeks, after receiving all expert opinions, this draft will be fully ready for presentation at a plenary session [of parliament]," Abolfazl Zohrevand said.

The lawmaker noted that the bill is currently on the agenda of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and is undergoing expert review, TASS reported.

On August 9, the Iranian state broadcaster reported that the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission had approved a new bill on the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

510 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.