Uzbekistan to allocate 6 billion dollars for AI development

Uzbekistan plans to attract approximately $6 billion in private investment for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) by 2030, First Deputy Minister of Digital Technologies Oleg Pekos said.

"A significant amount of investment is planned for the development of AI infrastructure. Agreements have already been signed to attract over $6 billion in private investment by 2030",

Pekos said.

The funds will be used to build computing infrastructure with a total capacity of 800 megawatts, with facilities set to open in stages across the country.

According to Pekos, the current utilisation rate of existing computing infrastructure is approaching 90%.

New capacity is expected to be launched by the end of autumn, with another facility to become operational by January 2027.

"Government agencies must also ensure that their IT infrastructure capacity meets growing demand",

he said.

Currently, 160 exporting companies operate in the capital's IT Park Tashkent technopark, Pekos said.

Uzbek AI products are already being exported to 80 countries.