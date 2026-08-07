Armenian Economy Minister to attend EAEU event

Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan will represent the country at the upcoming meeting of the EAEU Agro‑Industrial Policy Council, the government said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decree sending him on the mission.

Papoyan is set to take part in the Council meeting, which will be held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, from August 12 to August 14.

Pashinyan had previously said that holding a referendum on EAEU‑EU membership in the near future is impossible, as Armenia's EU membership remains speculative and requires further steps, including obtaining candidate status.