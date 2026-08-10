Russia is ready to expand its pragmatic ties with Georgia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.

"We are open to further expanding our pragmatic ties with Tbilisi. It is clear that the key to Georgia's successful development lies not in confrontation but in cooperation with our country," Mikhail Galuzin said.

"As for bilateral political contacts, there are none as of today," he noted, naming the reason - the Georgian side’s unwillingness to engage in such a dialogue, TASS reported.