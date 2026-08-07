US misjudged situation in Iran - Masoud Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Washington miscalculated its forecasts on Iran's domestic situation after relying on data from artificial intelligence programmes.

"The enemy thought it could provoke famine, looting, social collapse, instability, and oppression in our country. But its calculations, based on AI data, information obtained from spy networks, and agents, failed one after another",

Pezeshkian said.

According to The New York Times, US intelligence armed Kurdish forces to destabilise Iran before the outbreak of military action against the country.

US President Donald Trump expressed support for Iranian protesters earlier this year and expressed his readiness to provide assistance, but Washington did not take direct steps.