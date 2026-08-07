Vestnik Kavkaza

US misjudged situation in Iran - Masoud Pezeshkian

US misjudged situation in Iran - Masoud Pezeshkian
© Photo: Official Website of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Washington miscalculated its forecasts on Iran's domestic situation after relying on data from artificial intelligence programmes.

"The enemy thought it could provoke famine, looting, social collapse, instability, and oppression in our country. But its calculations, based on AI data, information obtained from spy networks, and agents, failed one after another",

Pezeshkian said.

According to The New York Times, US intelligence armed Kurdish forces to destabilise Iran before the outbreak of military action against the country.

US President Donald Trump expressed support for Iranian protesters earlier this year and expressed his readiness to provide assistance, but Washington did not take direct steps.

275 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.