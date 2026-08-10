Damage to US bases in Iran war exceeds 13 billion dollars

Iran has so far inflicted as much as $13 billion in equipment and facility damage on the United States, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing its own estimates.

Since the start of the U.S.-Israeli military operation against Tehran, "Iran has conducted more than 2,000 air, missile and drone strikes across the Middle East, damaging at least 20 sites in eight countries used by the U.S. military," the newspaper noted.

In addition, Iran has damaged or destroyed more than 42 U.S. military aircraft, mostly large drones, but also fighter jets.

The U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, early on July 8, the United States resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating their previous agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.