Azerbaijan, Armenia and US sums up year since Washington summit

In a joint statement on the first anniversary of the Peace Summit held on August 8, 2025, in Washington, the United States, Armenia and Azerbaijan reaffirmed their readiness to honor the agreements reached and to help unlock the economic potential of the South Caucasus, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

It was noted that one year ago, U.S. President Donald Trump hosted a summit where Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed the joint declaration for peace.

The ministry stressed that the joint declaration provided a concrete roadmap for Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the support of the United States, to strengthen peace, achieve prosperity, and deepen partnership. In the year since these courageous leaders gathered, the countries have laid the groundwork for continued success.

"In particular, Armenia and Azerbaijan have maintained stability along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and both sides are taking specific steps to build trust, normalize relations, delimit the border, and ensure long-term stability," the statement said.

Furthermore, the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project is gradually moving from vision to reality, with concrete progress such as the U.S.-Armenia agreement to form the TRIPP Development Company to manage infrastructure development, it said.

"Engineering surveys in Armenia are already underway. Azerbaijan has nearly completed in its territory a highway and railroad to connect to TRIPP in Armenia. The three countries also support the building of an electricity transmission line through the TRIPP," the statement reads.

The United States granted $201 million to the Trans-Caspian Enterprise Fund to help bring private sector investment to the Middle Corridor in the South Caucasus and Central Asia.