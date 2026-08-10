US has no plans to pay compensation to Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump intends to seek compensation from Iran for the deaths of American military personnel, he said on Truth Social.

"I see that Representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran are asking for compensation for the damage done to them during the last five month Military Conflict...now I am likewise demanding compensation from Iran, for all of the people that they have killed and gravely wounded," Trump said.

He said the U.S. also considers it necessary for the Iranian leadership to compensate the families of those who participated in protests in the republic over the past 50 years.