Khamenei in full physical health - Iranian President

According to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is in excellent physical condition following their meeting on Tuesday.

"He (Mojtaba Khamenei - the editor's note) was in full physical health",

Pezeshkian said.

He also said the meeting lasted seven to eight hours.

Khamenei's office announced the first meeting between the Supreme Leader and the president in three months. The two discussed pressing issues including the economy, the conflict with the USA, and cooperation with foreign partners. Their first meeting took place on May 7.