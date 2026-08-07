Polling stations to open in 152 countries for Russian parliamentary vote

More than 300 polling stations will open in 152 countries for the upcoming elections to Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of parliament, Central Election Commission (CEC) member Pavel Andreyev said.

A total of 312 polling stations will be established at Russian diplomatic missions, with another 7 to be set up in the Kazakh city of Baikonur.

The 2021 State Duma elections featured 348 polling stations in 143 countries. While the total number of stations has decreased by 29, this time, Russians will be able to vote in nine more countries.

The State Duma elections are scheduled to take place on September 18-20.