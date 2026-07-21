Vestnik Kavkaza

FBI chief may visit Russia for first time in 13 years - report

FBI chief may visit Russia for first time in 13 years - report
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

FBI Director ‌Kash ​Patel ​is planning ⁠a ​trip ​to Russia, Politico ‌reported, ​citing ​a U.S. official and a person familiar with the situation.

"FBI Director Kash Patel is planning to visit Russia later this year, likely in mid-October," a ⁠source said.

According to the U.S. official, Patel is scheduled to visit Russia on October 14-15, first stopping in Moscow and then St. Petersburg. His host is likely to be the FSB, the Russian security service, the official said.

Robert Mueller was the last FBI director known to have visited Russia, in 2013.

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