The full lineup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 16 has been confirmed.

Colombia became the last team to advance after defeating Ghana 1-0 in the round of 32. The South Americans will face Switzerland in the round of 16 on July 7 in Vancouver.

The remaining round of 16 fixtures are: Canada vs. Morocco (July 4, Houston), Paraguay vs. France (July 5, Philadelphia), Brazil vs. Norway (July 5, East Rutherford), Mexico vs. England (July 6, Mexico City), Portugal vs. Spain (July 6, Arlington), the United States vs. Belgium (July 7, Seattle), and Argentina vs. Egypt (July 7, Atlanta).

The tournament features 48 teams for the first time, meaning the knockout stage began with the round of 32 rather than the round of 16, as in previous editions. The final is scheduled for July 19. Argentina is the defending world champion.

Earlier, the Argentine national team has defeated Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time in the match of round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup. The meeting was held in Miami.

Lionel Messi (29th minute) and Lisandro Martinez (92nd minute) scored goals for the winners. Deroy Duarte (59) and Sidney Cabral (103) scored for the losers. In the 111th minute, Diney Borges sent the ball into his net.

Messi scored his 20th goal at the World Championships and consolidated his leadership in the list of the best scorers in the history of the tournament. His closest pursuer, French national team forward Kylian Mbappe, has 18 goals. The Argentinian tops the Frenchman in the dispute for the title of the best goalkeeper of the current championship - seven goals against six. In addition, Messi played his 30th match at the World Championships, according to this indicator. He also ranks first, ahead of Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (26).

The captain of the Argentina national team extended the record scoring streak at the World Championships, scoring in the eighth game in a row. Messi also became the first player to score at every stage of the World Championships.

The Egyptian national football team has won its first playoff match at the World Championships.

In last 16 of the 2026 tournament, the Egyptians defeated the Australian team in a penalty shootout. The main and extra time of the match ended with a score of 1:1. Following a series of 11-meter punches, the Egyptians won 4-2.

The Egyptian national team is taking part in the final stage of the World Cup for the fourth time.