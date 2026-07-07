Vestnik Kavkaza

FIFA to discuss admission of Russian national teams

FIFA to discuss admission of Russian national teams
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) will consider the issue of admitting Russian clubs and national teams to tournaments following the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to lift sanctions on athletes from Russia, journalist Rob Harris said.

Earlier on July 7, the IOC decided to restore the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee and lift restrictions on Russian athletes, Sky News reported.

"FIFA has been made aware of the decision taken by the IOC to provisionally lift the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee. FIFA will analyse the decision before deciding on next steps in coordination with the relevant stakeholders," FIFA said.

Russian clubs and national teams have been suspended from FIFA and the UEFA tournaments since 2022.

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