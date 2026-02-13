Fidan meets with head of National Committee for Administration of Gaza

Hakan Fidan met with the head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza. Details of the talks are not disclosed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Ali Shaat, head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.

Details of the talks between Fidan and Shaat are not disclosed.

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza was established as part of US President Donald Trump's peace plan. The committee is tasked with performing administrative and economic functions, as well as addressing security issues in Gaza.