Region cannot withstand another war - Fidan

Airstrikes against Iran would not lead to the collapse of its regime, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in an interview with CNN Turk.

“No, it would not collapse,” Fidan said when asked if the regime would collapse if such an attack was carried out with the aim of overthrowing it.

"I don't want to speculate on certain scenarios in Iran, but the regime won't change through an airstrike or anything else. That's a pipedream," Hakan Fidan said.

Emphasizing that the Iran issue has heavily occupied the international agenda, Fidan stressed that the region cannot withstand another war, Anadolu reported.

"Our (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) is also showing maximum sensitivity on this issue. Therefore, we want to use all available means to prevent a possible war," Hakan Fidan said.

Describing the current tensions as an issue that is “difficult to resolve quickly,” he nevertheless pointed to a clear willingness among the parties to continue negotiations.

The diplomat noted that the nuclear issue is directly linked to America’s national and global security. Other aspects, such as the issue of Iran’s missiles, are not directly linked to the United States’ security. It rather concerns Israel’s security and security in the region. This is rather a problem for the countries of the region.