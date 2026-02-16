Figure skaters win Georgia first-ever Olympic medal

Figure skaters Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava made history for Georgia on Monday, winning the country's first Winter Olympic medal by claiming silver in the pairs figure skating event of the Milano Cortina Games.

After Japan's Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara delivered a world record breaking performance, Metelkina and Berulava found themselves in a tense battle for second place with the teams from Germany, Hungry and Canada.

The Japanese staged a thrilling comeback to win gold with a score of 231.24, while Metelkina and Berulava secured silver with 221.75.

Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany, the leaders following Sunday's short programme, had to settle for bronze with 219.09.