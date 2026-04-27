Vestnik Kavkaza

First in two months LNG tanker passes through Strait of Hormuz

First in two months LNG tanker passes through Strait of Hormuz
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A tanker carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) has traversed the Strait of Hormuz to exit the Persian Gulf for the first time since the start of the conflict between the U.S. and Iran, Bloomberg reported.

The Liberian-flagged tanker Mubaraz, which loaded a cargo from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s Das Island facility in the United Arab Emirates in March, is now passing the southern tip of India.

According to the Marine Traffic tracking service, the tanker was previously located in the Persian Gulf 28 days ago.

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