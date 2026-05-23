First phase of Anaklia Port could be completed by 2029

The first phase of Georgia's Anaklia deep-sea port could very well be completed by 2029, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has said.

Negotiations between Tbilisi and the Chinese-Singaporean consortium are ongoing, according to the Prime Minister. A final decision on cooperation and a specific model is expected within the next few months, but no later than the end of the year, Kobakhidze added.

Georgia's Prime Minister acknowledged that the parties had taken a brief pause during negotiations due to contract amendments, but said that work is now proceeding at the required pace.

"The terms of the contract and the financial burden on the state have been significantly reduced. Completing the first phase by 2029 is absolutely feasible",

Kobakhidze stated.