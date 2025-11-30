Fortunes of richest Russians up by over $18 bln

The fortunes of Russia's richest businessmen have increased by $18.1 bln since the beginning of this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Since January 1, 2025, shareholder of Russia’s largest iron ore producer Metalloinvest Alisher Usmanov has earned $5.32 bln bringing his fortune to $18.5 bln, while the fortune of the founder of Ural Mining & Metallurgical Company Iskandar Makhmudov has increased by $4.43 bln to $7.56 bln.

The co-founder of the Telegram messenger Pavel Durov has earned $2.44 bln since the beginning of the year, which brings his fortune to $13.4 bln, while the fortune of the founder of Russia's largest online retailer Wildberries Tatyana Kim has increased by $654 mln to $8.03 bln.

Chairman of the board of directors of NLMK Vladimir Lisin nursed the heaviest losses in the period, with his fortune losing $3.07 bln to $22.8 bln.