According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, the CSTO is closely monitoring Armenia's foreign policy and assessing the republic's actions in terms of fulfilling its allied obligations.

Russia views Armenia as a full member of the CSTO, and this principle forms the basis for dialogue within the organisation. Galuzin noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly reaffirmed this stance.

The Deputy Minister also stated that Armenia's potential membership in the European Union would be incompatible with its commitments to the EAEU. He warned that aligning with EU regulations would make it impossible to adhere to the rules of the Eurasian Union. Moscow expects Yerevan to demonstrate pragmatism and maintain cooperation, which currently underpins Armenia's economic growth and stability.

"We have repeatedly told our Armenian partners that for the West - and they have no longer concealed this - Armenia is a tool of geopolitical struggle in its confrontation with Moscow",

Mikhail Galuzin stated.

According to Galuzin, Russia consistently considers Armenia its natural ally in the South Caucasus, and this principle remains the foundation of bilateral relations, which are established in the legal framework.