Georgia and Kyrgyzstan begin negotiations on launching direct flights

Georgia and Kyrgyzstan have started talks on establishing direct flights between Tbilisi and Bishkek, Georgian Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili announced during a working visit to the Kyrgyz capital.

"During the visit, special attention was paid to direct air service between the countries, which will be an important step forward in deepening economic and tourism cooperation and strengthening people-to-people ties. We have already begun negotiations in this direction",

Kvrivishvili said.

Currently, air travel between Tbilisi and Bishkek is only possible with layovers or connecting flights. According to the minister, the negotiations are intended to pave the way for direct service.