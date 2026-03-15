Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia announces relaunch of agricultural programs

Georgia announces relaunch of agricultural programs
© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Georgian Rural Development Agency is preparing to relaunch agricultural programs in April, according to Agriculture Minister David Songulashvili.

Songulashvili emphasized that the decision to restart the programs reflects agricultural business' transformation into a key pillar of the Georgian economy.

"Since state support programs began, agricultural production has grown by an average of 8% annually. In 2025, this figure is expected to reach 18 billion lari",

Songulashvili stated.

The minister also highlighted a significant increase in exports, noting that Georgia sold a record $1.8 billion worth of agricultural products to 110 countries last year.

Songulashvili noted that significant part of the agricultural output still comes from low-productivity households. New programs will therefore focus on technology adoption, farmer training, and efficiency improvements, Sputnik Georgia reports.

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