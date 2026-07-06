Georgia to retain state ownership of Anaklia port

Georgia's authorities have decided to forego foreign ownership of the Anaklia deep-water port project, and will maintain state ownership, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili said.

She noted that in addition to creating port infrastructure, the government will ensure the construction of a road and railway to Anaklia, and international investors and private operators will provide the necessary investments to develop container and bulk cargo terminals.

"The Georgian government particularly welcomes investments in the Anaklia port from Middle Corridor countries, namely China, Central Asian countries, and Azerbaijan," Kvrivishvili said.

The minister said that the Georgian government plans to attract loans from international financial institutions to implement the project.