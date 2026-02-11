Georgia welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia rapprochement

First Deputy Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Gia Volski, emphasized that Tbilisi welcomes this development and dismissed suggestions that the Zangezur Corridor could diminish Georgia's strategic role.

"Georgia's importance in the interaction between Asia and Europe is irreplaceable. If someone thinks that the Zangezur corridor will replace another corridor, these people are either ignorant or deliberately lying",

Gia Volski reported.

His comments come amid regional discussions on transport connectivity. As a reminder, Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan announced last week that Yerevan expects to launch direct rail service with Azerbaijan along the TRIPP route within the next two years.