Georgian Dream praises Trump's letter

Donald Trump's letter to Irakli Kobakhidze expressing the desire to restore the previous level of political contacts has evoked a positive response among Georgian Dream lawmakers.

Deputies of the ruling Georgian Dream party expressed hope that US President Donald Trump's Friday letter to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze expressing his intention to strengthen cooperation between the two countries for a secure future will mark the beginning of a long-awaited reset in Georgian-American relations.

MP David Matikashvili noted that the political programs and approaches of the Trump Administration and Georgian Dream share a common conservative foundation, and therefore it is natural that under Trump, Washington is softening its stance toward Tbilisi, which hardened during the presidency of Joseph Biden.