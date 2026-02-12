Georgian Foreign Minister to represent Georgia at Munich Security Conference

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili will attend the Munich Security Conference instead of the country's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, local media report, citing the Foreign Ministry.

During the trip, the Foreign Minister will meet with colleagues from other countries and representatives of international organizations.

"During the conference, scheduled for February 13–15, the minister will hold bilateral meetings with foreign counterparts and representatives of international organizations, and will also take part in a panel discussion",

the Foreign Ministry reported.

Prime Minister Kobakhidze previously announced he would not attend the conference. Georgia was also not represented at last year's event.