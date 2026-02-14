Grossi holds talks with Araghchi

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi for technical discussions on Tehran's nuclear issue on Monday.

The meeting was held in Geneva, Switzerland, ahead of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the U.S. that are scheduled for Tuesday in the Swiss city, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on certain technical issues pertaining to cooperation between Iran and the IAEA, the statement said, adding that the Iranian side presented its technical viewpoints in relation to the indirect nuclear talks with the U.S.

Following the meeting, Grossi said that the two sides held "in-depth technical discussions" in preparation for Tuesday's "important" negotiations.

Earlier in the day, Araghchi said that during his visit to Geneva, he is accompanied by Iranian nuclear experts, along with whom he would meet Grossi for "deep technical discussion." He added that he will also meet Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi ahead of Tuesday's indirect talks.