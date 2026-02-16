Guterres condemns Israeli decision to resume land registration in West Bank

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the Israeli government’s decision to resume land registration procedures in the West Bank, according to an official statement of the office of the UN chief.

"The decision could lead to the dispossession of Palestinians of their property and risks expanding Israeli control over land in the area. Such measures, including Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, are not only destabilizing but, as recalled by the International Court of Justice, unlawful," the statement says.

The UN Secretary-General called on the Israeli Government to immediately reverse these measures. He again warns that the current trajectory on the ground

"The Secretary-General reiterates that all Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the regime associated with them, have no legal validity and are in flagrant violation of international law and relevant UN resolutions," the statement reads.

According to the UN chief, this policy "is eroding the prospect for the two-State solution."