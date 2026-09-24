Trump, Xi oppose Iran developing nuclear weapons

During the Chinese leader’s visit to the United States Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed that Iran should not obtain nuclear weapons.

US and Chinese leaders Donald Trump and Xi Jinping reached a consensus on Iran’s nuclear issue. The heads of state agreed at a meeting in the United States that Tehran should not pursue the development of nuclear weapons.

“The leaders of the two countries (China and the United States - ed.) agreed that Iran should fulfil its commitment not to develop nuclear weapons,”

- China Central Television.

Earlier, Beijing opposed US sanctions against Iran, saying such measures should not be imposed unilaterally or without authorisation from the UN Security Council.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the United States on a state visit on September 23-25.