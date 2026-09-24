Georgia sets record for imports of Russian tea

Georgia’s imports of Russian tea exceeded 30 tonnes in August, a record for the month. Georgian companies purchased 26 tonnes of tea in Azerbaijan.

Georgia increased imports of Russian tea to a record level in August. The volume of supplies amounted to 30.2 tonnes, Geostat reports.

According to the statistics office, the value of imports in August exceeded $260,000. This is 2.3 times higher than the figure for August last year.

In total, Georgia imported 242 tonnes of Russian tea worth $1.8 mln this year.

Russia was the leading source of tea imports into the country. Azerbaijani tea ranked second in popularity, at more than 26 tonnes. Over 20 tonnes of tea were purchased from Kenya in August. Total imports into the country exceeded 113 tonnes.

Georgia also continues to supply its own tea. Exports of Georgian tea to Russia amounted to nearly 22 tonnes in August, almost 9 times higher than the figure for August last year.