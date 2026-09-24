Yesenin route and Paustovsky trail could be developed in Abkhazia

New tourist routes linked to Russian writers Sergei Yesenin and Konstantin Paustovsky could be developed in Abkhazia.

Tourist routes covering places associated with Sergei Yesenin and Konstantin Paustovsky could be created in Abkhazia, Hero of Russia, traveller and polar explorer Mikhail Malakhov said.

The traveller noted that Paustovsky visited Sukhum in 1922 and described Abkhazia as a blessed place. A “Paustovsky Trail” covering places associated with the writer is currently being developed in the Ryazan oblast, where he often stayed. Something similar could also be created in Abkhazia.

Malakhov added that a route covering places associated with Yesenin could also be created in the republic, as the poet visited Abkhazia in 1925.

Malakhov sent the proposals to Abkhazia’s Tourism Minister Astamur Logua.