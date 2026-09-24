Moscow, Baku step up constructive energy dialogue, Novak says

Alexander Novak and Shahin Mustafayev discussed cooperation in trade and energy. The Russian deputy prime minister noted the huge potential for expanding cooperation between the two countries.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev. The sides focused on developing cooperation in trade, transport and energy. Novak said Moscow and Baku were actively developing cooperation in the energy sector.

“There remains huge potential for developing trade and economic relations between our countries. Today, Russia and Azerbaijan are stepping up constructive dialogue in the energy sector, both on oil and gas issues and electricity, drawing on extensive joint experience built up over many years and our shared history,”

- Alexander Novak said.

The deputy prime minister noted that the sides also continued fruitful cooperation on the development of the oil industry.