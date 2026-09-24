Tractor hits landmine in Lachin district

A tractor hit a landmine in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district. The driver was unharmed, an investigation is underway.

A tractor was blown up by a landmine in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district. The incident occurred in the village of Finga, with no serious consequences for the local resident.

According to the authorities, the tractor was being driven by a resident of the Aghjabadi district, born in 1992. The driver entered an uncleared area where an explosive device detonated.

The driver was unharmed. The Lachin district prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the incident.

In early September, an employee of ANAMA was injured by a landmine explosion in the Khojaly district. The man suffered a leg injury.