Vestnik Kavkaza

Hikmet Hajiyev and Armen Grigoryan hold talks in Dilijan

Hikmet Hajiyev and Armen Grigoryan hold talks in Dilijan
© Photo: Andrei Murin/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev and Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan held a working meeting in Dilijan on June 14.

Issues of the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace agenda were the focus of the meeting. the Azerbaijani media reported.

"The importance of sustained bilateral dialogue was underscored in the context of efforts aimed at promoting lasting peace and stability in the region," the report reads.

The parties also exchanged views on confidence-building measures between the civil societies of the two countries.

Armen Grigoryan and Hikmet Hajiyev decided to maintain working-level contacts confirming that the next meeting will take place in Azerbaijan.

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