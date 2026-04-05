Houthis announced condition for observing ceasefire with US

Senior Houthi leader Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi has stated that the Yemeni group will uphold a ceasefire with the USA only if Washington ceases its attacks against them.

"We have no intention of attacking any Muslim country, except in response to aggression against Yemen",

a Houthi spokesman said.

Al-Houthi emphasized that the group's objective is to prevent the Red Sea from being used for military purposes against any Muslim nation, adding that the Houthis possess the military capability to achieve this.

The Houthis also suggested they would be prepared to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea in the event of further escalation.

According to CNN, Al-Houthi further stated that the group does not intend to attack Saudi Arabia as long as Riyadh pursues de-escalation and refrains from joining the US-Israeli conflict against Yemen.