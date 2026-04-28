Georgia and Armenia to co-host 2029 FIFA U20 World Cup

Georgia and Armenia have been named as the hosts of the 2029 FIFA U20 World Cup. The tournament will be the first major FIFA event to be held in both countries.

The announcement was made during a FIFA Executive Committee meeting held in Vancouver, Canada on April 28.

The Armenia Football Federation said this is an unprecedented achievement for Armenian football. It was noted that Armenia will host a major international football tournament of this scale for the first time, reflecting the great trust of the international football community.

“This is an invaluable gift to Armenian fans, supporters of Armenian football, and, of course, to young footballers, who will have the opportunity to experience the atmosphere of a World Cup on home soil and dream of great victories," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the next edition of the tournament will be hosted by Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in 2027.