Moscow does not see any serious results of the Board of Peace on the Gaza Strip, because attempts are being made to literally buy off the Palestinians with business projects rather than solve the political problem, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We do not see any tangible results from the work of the Board of Peace. The implementation of Security Council resolution 2803, adopted five months ago on Washington's initiative, has also stalled," Vasily Nebenzya said.

However, that was what had to be proved and what was to be expected. The International Stabilization Force in Gaza is still not deployed. The National Enclave Management Committee is still abroad, he noted.

More than half of the strip is occupied by Israel, and humanitarian access remains difficult, the envoy said during a meeting of the Security Council on the Middle East.

"Unfortunately, our gloomy forecasts have come true. We are witnessing attempts to literally buy off the Palestinians with beautiful New Gaza-style business projects, rather than solving the most difficult political problem," Vasily Nebenzya said.

On January 22, 19 countries signed the Charter of the Board of Peace, established as part of a peaceful settlement in the Gaza Strip. Washington said that other states had joined the organization. The Board of Peace was established under an agreement between Israel and Hamas to govern Gaza, but it is assumed that it will also deal with conflict prevention and resolution in other regions.